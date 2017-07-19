Bowling Green Recycling Center not accepting glass

The Bowling Green Recycling Center is no longer accepting glass because of a lack of funds.

"It's very simple, it's an economic issue, it costs 40 dollars a ton to ship it, we get 10 dollars, that's 30 dollars negative,” said Ken Rieman, a Board Member at the Bowling Green Recycling Center.

Some neighbors did not know about this change until getting to the center with a trunk full of glass bottles.

"People are upset, and I understand why they're upset and I understand why they're upset, this is not a matter of whether we can do it, we can put the bins back here in 5 minutes, if we can get enough money from the material or somebody subsidizes the freight,” Rieman said.

There has been no other option given on what else residents can do with their glass.

"People are not going to search other places to recycle glass they're just going to put it in their trash and therefore it's going to affect our waste,” said Marc Findley.

Glass by the ton costs them around $1,500 a month. But broken down, it does not sound as overwhelming.

"If everybody brought in a penny with every glass bottle, that's what it would take,” Rieman said.

"It's kind of sad that we talk about protecting the environment and doing the right thing but in many cases in our country it gets down to the bottom line of dollars,” Findley said.

This issue might not last forever, city leaders say, talks are happening.

"The good news is that the city in conjunction with the Wood County Commissioners office have had some very promising conversations about getting that back on track and some possible long term solutions to the problem,” said Joe Fawcett, City of Bowling Green Public Information Officer.

A decision is expected as early as the end of this week.

The City of Perrysburg reminded their residents on Twitter, they are still accepting glass.

