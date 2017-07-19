Serenity Farm Equestrian Center receives huge boost from Marathon Classic

The LPGA Marathon Classic isn't just about the players, the prize money, and the prestige of winning. Did you know it also has a strong connection with horses?

One of the charities that is getting a boost from the tournament is Serenity Farm off of Lemoyne Road. This is therapy like you’ve never seen before.

Michelle Ryder was the instructor for a recent class for teens with learning disabilities.

Serenity Farm serves all ages, from 3 to 103, and holds therapeutic horse riding for people with autism, cerebral palsy and behavior modification.

And their Team Thunder features miniature horses that visit hospice and dementia units in senior centers.

“Totally awesome and an honor when you get that phone call, to go, oh, you have been chosen,” said Debra DeHoff, Executive Director of Serenity Farm.

Serenity Farm submitted a gr ant request and Marathon Classic organizers chose them as one of the charities.

The equestrian center will find out in December if they'll receive the full $25,000.

“You get to volunteer throughout the week. And again, it's an honor because you get to meet the players,” DeHoff said.

Money that is donated from the tournament will be used for 2018 expenses at Serenity Farm, for things like operating costs, their programs, and scholarships.

The money will make sure special moments at the farm will continue.

“When we walk away at the end of the night or at the end of the day, yes we're dirty, maybe we're hot and tired, but it's like, did you see that?” DeHoff said.

Serenity Farm also raises their own money and is planning a Benefit For The Barn on July 22 at the VFW Post 99 in Walbridge. The public is welcome to buy tickets and attend.

