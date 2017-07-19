Murdered woman's effect on NW Ohio communities one year after her disappearance

One year ago, Sierah Joughin was first reported missing after going on a bike ride in Fulton County.

Her body was later found in barn. She had been asphyxiated to death. The discovery of Joughin's body led the to the arrest of James Worley.

The disappearance and murder of the University of Toledo students changed communities in northwest Ohio and beyond.

Senate Bill 67, or Sierah's Law, was introduced into the Ohio legislature early this year. The law would require the Attorney General to establish a violent offender registry in Ohio.

The bill is currently in committee, awaiting a report by the Senate Judicial Committee.

Joughin's family believes Worley would be on the list before Joughin's disappearance.

Meanwhile, Joughin's boyfriend created "Keeping Our Girls Safe." The organization teaches women self-defense free of charge. He is planning a motorcycle ride for the organization at the end of the month.

Family and friends of Joughin are working to put on the Spirit of Sierah 5K Run this fall. The run will honor Sierah's life while also raising awareness to SB 67.

Meanwhile, James Worley, Joughin's alleged killer, faces charges of murder, kidnapping and abuse of corpse.

His trial is set for January 2018. If he is convicted, he could get the death penalty.

Joughin's estate also filed suit against Worley, seeking damages for physical injuries, pain and suffering, loss of prospective inheritance, mental anguish and funeral and burial expenses.

The suit's pre-trial hearing is August 31.

