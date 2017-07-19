Golf carts begin rolling on Bowling Green streets

Wednesday marks the first day golf carts are allowed on the streets of Bowling Green.

Drivers must keep them on streets with posted speed limits under 25 miles per hour, and they must have a license plate. The Bowling Green Police Division is offering free inspections to get carts certified.

The first event will take place in the parking lot of Stone Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The second event will be in the parking lot of the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, August 5 from noon until 4 p.m.

Owners can contact the Bowling Green Police Division for inspections from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the rest of the year.

