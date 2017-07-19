Sylvania couple continues to volunteer at Marathon Classic 30 years later

Each year lots of volunteers make the Marathon Classic possible.

Everything from shuttle drivers to grand marshal to score keepers. There’s various places you can find the 1,200 volunteers involved in the tournament each year.

For some, they are trying something new. But for others like the Hamen’s, it’s become a long-standing tradition over the years.

“We had friends that worked the very first one that invited us to come volunteer,” said Keith Hamen, Marathon Classic volunteer. “Not being golfers we said we don’t know anything about it, but sure we’ll come out and help, and it got us started and got us hooked.”

That was the second year of the tournament in 1985. Since then Keith and Sue Hamen have only missed a combined two years volunteering at the tournament.

“You know the week goes so fast that before you know it, it’s over, and then you look forward to the next year,” said Sue Hamen, Keith’s wife and fellow Marathon Classic volunteer. “Yeah 30 years has gone by pretty fast.

Thirty years on the links, even celebrating milestones along the way.

“We have shared an anniversary out here,” Sue said. “He’s given me flowers, and it’s just been great being out here together. Even though we don’t do the same things, we do see each other on the course.”

Keith spends his week on 18, serving as a hole marshal, while Sue volunteers in score control. But it’s not just a bond between husband and wife. They agree that spending time with others is what keeps them coming back year-after-year.

“The teamwork, all the volunteers that are here and each part that they play in their volunteer positions, and just being a part of that, and helping to make this a successful operation,” Keith said.

“I mostly enjoy the camaraderie that’s around on the course,” Sue said. “There’s a lot of people that have been here equally as long as we have and some a little bit less, but the same faces are around the golf course each year and I really enjoy touching bases with those people that we see year after year. And many of those people we only see tournament week and the volunteer party and then a whole year goes by and we touch bases again and reconnect, so that’s a neat part of this week.”

And even with all these years around the game of golf, the Hamen’s still have not warmed up to the game itself.

