Sylvania couple continues to volunteer at Marathon Classic 30 years later

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and early evening as highs climb through the upper 80s.More >>
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and early evening as highs climb through the upper 80s.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The US Marshal's Office arrested one of the two inmates Wednesday who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail.More >>
The US Marshal's Office arrested one of the two inmates Wednesday who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail.More >>
Dan Nevins was among one of the few men in the room during the event. He says he never thought he would be addressing a women's summit at Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania, Ohio.More >>
Dan Nevins was among one of the few men in the room during the event. He says he never thought he would be addressing a women's summit at Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania, Ohio.More >>
Each year the LPGA Marathon Classic raises money for local children’s charities. This year, the tournament is shaping up to help pass the $10 million mark for proceeds raised from the classic.More >>
Each year the LPGA Marathon Classic raises money for local children’s charities. This year, the tournament is shaping up to help pass the $10 million mark for proceeds raised from the classic.More >>
It's been one week since northwest Ohio was hit with heavy rains that caused to flash flooding in Hancock County.More >>
It's been one week since northwest Ohio was hit with heavy rains that caused to flash flooding in Hancock County.More >>
A Lucas County grand jury indicted a mother and her son accused in an alleged fraud scheme.More >>
A Lucas County grand jury indicted a mother and her son accused in an alleged fraud scheme.More >>