Army veteran inspires women at Marathon Classic women's summit

The LPGA Tour has been stopping in the Glass City since 1984. Each year, organizers work to add to the event.

This year the tournament held its first-ever women’s summit.

Nearly 400 local women were in attendance. They heard from keynote speakers like 'Good Morning America’s' Amy Robach and LPGA golfer Cheyenne Woods.

But one speaker, Dan Nevins, was among one of the few men in the room during the event. He says he never thought he would be addressing a women's summit at Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania, Ohio.

Nearly 15 years ago, Dan Nevins was serving overseas. A highly decorated soldier, he knew this was where he was supposed to be.

But in 2004, that all changed when an I-E-D detonated beneath his vehicle. Nevins would later have both his legs amputated. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"Like a lot of people, I find myself in a career I didn't plan for,” Nevins said. “When I was at Walter Reed Military Medical Center I started sharing my story in order to help Wounded Warrior Project to raise more money."

What started as a way to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project grew into Dan being sought out to speak at corporate meetings, international events and even the LPGA Marathon Classic.

"I just wanted to be able to touch people on a human level," Nevins said. "And to help people understand that we're all just humans trying to do the best that we can with what we have in our lives."

Nevins spent time sharing his story of what got him through the tough times and how after his 36th surgery, yoga was the answer.

“A friend of mine said you need some yoga in your life. And I told her how crazy she was, and how that was the dumbest idea I've ever heard,” Nevins said. “And then I committed to three private yoga lessons, and in my second lesson, my life cracked open. And literally changed the way I saw everything about the world and myself, and then I was hooked. It was like the missing piece of my recovery journey."

Besides yoga and traveling the world to speak at various events, Dan still golfs and stays active with his two kids. And while he enjoys going down this unexpected path of sharing his story with others, he says the real benefit comes from the people he meets.

“What I like the most, and I can’t really call it ‘enjoy’, what I get the most benefit from is someone who’s living with some invisible wound and to see them have a transformational moment,” Nevins said. “Somehow, whether it’s from sharing the story or from sharing a yoga practice. To see them leave that room or that yoga studio a different person then when they came in. To see them have a realization for themselves, that’s why I keep doing it, and that’s why I’ll always do it.”

