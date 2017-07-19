Marathon Classic crucial to local charities including Ronald McDonald House

Each year the LPGA Marathon Classic raises money for local children’s charities. This year, the tournament is shaping up to help pass the $10 million mark for proceeds raised from the classic.

A total of 23 charities will benefit from the golf tournament in 2017. Among them is the Ronald McDonald House, a place that showcases just how the impact of this tournament spans far beyond the golf course.

One family is a testament how money raised by the Marathon Classic can change lives.

Just 18 months after Jackson Palmer was born, his parents faced the unthinkable.

"He passed out at home," said Brianna Palmer, Jackson’s mother. "We took him to the local emergency room and he had lymph nodes that were crushing his wind pipes, which caused him to stop breathing and he would lose consciousness."

That night Jackson was diagnosed with leukemia. Three days later, he started chemo.

“Hearing your kid has cancer, is one of the worst things you could ever go through,” Brianna Palmer said.

With the diagnosis, came an introduction to the Ronald McDonald House. The Palmers say it was crucial for a family who lived two hours from the doctor their son needed.

“I had no idea what the Ronald McDonald House was prior to Jack getting sick,” Brianna said. “You really don't know what it is until you go and you're walking the footsteps of others before you.”

A month after the diagnosis, Brianna gave birth to their third child, Colton. For the Palmer’s, the hospital became their nursery.

“I mean these guys grew up in the Ronald McDonald House,” Brianna said. “They helped with everything here.”

Jackson was in and out within six months, but soon after, he was diagnosed with cancer again.

"Then to hear your kid has cancer for the second time. That's even worse,” Palmer said.

Yet again, the Ronald McDonald House was there.

“We went through the same routine,” Palmer said. “It was like we never left. No questions about it. Here’s your room back. Anything you need, let us know.”

Taking away the stress of figuring out how to take care of your family, while, at the same time, being there for your sick child.

“You can’t say enough about this place,” said Jamie Hildebrandt, Jackson’s grandmother. “Anything you wanted, they made sure you had. We can’t thank you enough for everything you did.”

But months later, the Palmer's worst nightmare became a reality.

“February comes around again and it failed. You're relapsed for the third time. That's when you know you're done. And that's when it really hits,” she said.

But the nightmare didn't stop there.

“We had a nephew that got diagnosed in the middle of all of it,” Palmer said. “So two kids with cancer in one family. It's hard. But we kept going because we had to."

Over the course of three years, the Palmer's spent 266 days in the Ronald McDonald House, a place that made a major difference in such a trying time.

“It's just nice having something stable in your life when it's just swirling around you,” Palmer said.

“You never forgot why you were here. But you were very thankful that they were here for you,” Hildebrandt said.

It’s not just the Palmer’s the Ronald McDonald House helps. The Ronald McDonald House helps hundreds of other families going through similar, unthinkable circumstances as well. That not only makes the house, but also the LPGA Marathon Classic crucial.

“Number one we’re grateful,” said Chad Bringman, Ronald McDonald House of Toledo’s executive director. “Our only funding source is donations. Obviously the LPGA Marathon Classic is a big part of that. But we’re grateful for the community support because we know these families are going through probably the worst days of their lives, while they’re here with us. So for us to give something positive when they come here and stay with us, they’re very grateful that we were here.”

Besides the golf tournament and the change collectors at McDonald’s restaurants, you can also donate on their website.

