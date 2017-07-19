Mother, son charged in alleged fraud scheme against elderly relative

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a mother and her son accused in an alleged fraud scheme.

Oregon police arrested Tammi and William Heard for allegedly stealing money from an elderly person.

According to police, when Heard's mother entered a nursing home, Tammi and William began writing checks out of the woman's checking account without her knowledge.

The pair are charged with 44 counts including theft from a person in a protected class, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Both Tammi and William are currently in the Lucas County Jail.

Oregon police say more charges are pending.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.