United Way offers multiple flood relied options in Hancock County

It's been one week since northwest Ohio was hit with heavy rains that caused to flash flooding in Hancock County.

One local organization is setting up multiple ways for people to find help in their cleanup and recovery.

The United Way of Hancock County, along with the First Federal Bank, established a local flood relief fund Tuesday for those impacted by last week's flood.

The fund has over $50,000 thanks to corporate gifts from Marathon Petroleum, Campbell's Soup and other private donations. The money will be used to fund recovery projects delegated through the United Way.

"We will then get in touch with them, then match with the agency that might be able to best serve that," said John Urbanski, President and CEO of the United Way of Hancock County. "And then they will vet the process and then we will go ahead and provide those resources."

The United Way also spent the week tracking calls of people needing help cleaning up. The United Way is also acting as a facilitator in connecting those in need with those willing to help.

The Church of the Latter-Day Saints d ropped off a truck load of cleaning kits Wednesday to be picked up by anyone who needs them.



"People who need assistance can call 2-1-1 and then it comes to us then we match with volunteers," Urbanski said. "And then people who also want to volunteer can call 2-1-1 and we do the same thing."

To donate into the Findlay Flood Relief Fund, you can make payments at any First Federal Bank in northwest Ohio or you can call the United Way at 211.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.