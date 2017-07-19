Wellington man fatally injured in motor scooter crash

An elderly man was killed Wednesday morning in a motor scooter crash in Lorain County.

The crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. in the Village of Wellington.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Frederick Alspach, 70, was driving a 2000 Honda Helix Scooter on N. Main Street heading southbound toward Kelly Street.

Rondey Haswell, 51, was driving a Mercury Milan heading northbound on N. Main Street.

Haswell failed to yield while turning onto Kelly Street. Alspach's scooter struck Haswell.

Alspach, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered serious head injuries. First responders transported him to Cleveland MetroHealth Hospital were he succumbed to his injuries.

Haswell was not injured.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

