One escaped inmate arrest, second still at-large

The US Marshal's Office arrested one of the two inmates Wednesday who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail.

Mickey Hardy, along with Jordan Chapman, escaped from the jail Monday. The escape launched a massive search around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Hardy was arrested by the US Marshal's and re-booked into the Sandusky County Jail. He will face additional charges.

Jordan Chapman remains at-large.

