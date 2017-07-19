Escaped Sandusky County Jail inmates arrested

Both inmates escaped from the Sandusky County Jail Monday were arrested separately on Wednesday.

Mickey Hardy and Jordan Chapman, escaped from the jail Monday. The escape launched a massive search around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Hardy was arrested by the US Marshal's on Buckeye and Erie in Toledo and re-booked into the Sandusky County Jail.

A tip led Toledo police to Jordan Chapman, who was hiding in Toledo. Chapman was arrested by Toledo police at about 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near Franklin.

He was housed overnight at the Lucas County Jail. Chapman was arraigned on escape charges in a Lucas County Courtroom Thursday. Chapman pleaded not guilty and the judge set bail at $100,000.

Sheriff Chris Hilton said the two inmates had no help making a run for it, and tells the Fremont News Messenger that faulty wiring allowed a door to remain unlocked.

Sheriff Hilton stresses that no officers helped the pair escape the jail.

Both will likely face additional charges.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.