Glendale Applebee's abruptly closes

The Applebee's restaurant on Glendale in south Toledo abruptly closed, much to the confusion of some customers.

A man who was cleaning inside the now-vacant building says the last day was Sunday.

Some customers went to the front door only to find a note acknowledging the closure and encouraging customers to go to other locations.

All the signs were removed from the property and replaced by For Sale signs.

Applebee's is the latest business to close in the Glendale area. Earlier this year, both Ruby Tuesday and Bob Evans closed their doors. Kroger also announced it will close its second location on Glendale.

