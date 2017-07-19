The Marathon Classic partners with Imagination Station to educate kids

The golf craze has wedged its way to northwest Ohio with the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania.

The Classic brings professional golfers to the Toledo area while also helping to educate local kids.

The golf tournament is one of the sponsors of Imagination Station's Adopt-A-School program.

The program has helped educate more than 30,000 students since 2011.

"We want to inspire a love for science, so it's a free trip or outreach program for any teacher or school that applies that has a need and meets the economic threshold," said Solan Eberly-Mann of Imagination Station. "Hopefully they come here, they get engaged and maybe they learn something about weather. They go home and they watch the news and they're like, 'Oh, I know about fronts', then they check out a book to learn more."

The Imagination Station is all about bringing science to life.

Without the Adpot-A-School program, tens of thousands of students would not get the opportunity to put their hands and eyes on cool, new technology.

"We can't thank the Marathon Classic enough for their support of our adopt a school program. It's going to allow us to bring in 1,000 students and inspire them in the sciences, that's extremely important to us," said Eberly-Mann

The Adpot-A-School program is looking to educate a total of 8,000 students this upcoming school year, with the hopes of getting them on the fairway to a life of imagination and science.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.