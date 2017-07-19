The Marathon Classic started on Monday, but Highland Meadows Golf Club has been preparing for weeks

The Highland Meadows Golf Club has been preparing for weeks for the LPGA Marathon Classic.

The Marathon Classic is one of Highland Meadow's biggest events of the year.

The golf club in Sylvania wants to make sure the green is perfect for the ladies traveling from all over the world to play in the tournament.

There's a lot going on this year, we've had some renovations that have kind of led us up to this point," said Joey Bussdeiker, assistant golf professional.

Bussdeiker said workers and volunteers have started preparing for the Classic three weeks ago by putting up bleachers, trailers and concession stands.

The course also has to be prepared by setting out of bounds and hazards and making sure they are properly in line for the ladies to start the event.

But the question everyone wants to know is how they can get beautiful golf course grass at their homes.

"That's all Greg Pattinson, our superintendent. He does a fantastic job, him and his staff do a great job of keeping the course in the great condition that it's in," said Bussdeiker.

Bussdeiker admits that all the rain the course saw the previous week didn't hurt, either.

