Which golfers to watch for at the 32nd LPGA Marathon Classic

Wednesday is one day away from the official start to the LPGA Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania.

The golfers were out on the course getting some practice before the big day by golfing in the Buckeye Broadband Celebrity Pro Am with local celebrities.

HJ Kim, one of the top 58 LPGA professional golfers, helped out WTOL's Dan Cummins, Jordan Strack, Chris Vickers and Ryan Wichman out on the golf course.

The team, sponsored by McDonald's, had a tee time of 6:50 a.m.

Even though they had to get up early for the event, the guys still had a great time.

"We had a wonderful day. We made a lot of birdies," said Cummins.

No one could agree on who was the worst golfer, but they could all agree that Kim was definitely the best.

Wednesday was also a good day to meet the golfers and get their autographs, as they are much more relaxed today than they will be when the tournament starts.

Thursday will mark year 32 of the Marathon Classic golf tournament in northwest Ohio.

Defending champion Lydia Ko has won the tournament twice.

Even though Ko has been in a bit of a slump this year, she is still looking to defend her title.

American Lexi Thompson will also be one to watch for when the tournament starts on Thursday.

