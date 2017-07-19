Parents given probation after accidental shooting death of 2-year-old

The parents of two-year-old who was killed by a gun were sentenced Tuesday morning.

Turhan and Kayla Johnson will spend two years on probation and do 100 hours of community service after previously taking a plea deal in the case. Turhan Johnson will also spend 60 days on electronic monitoring.

Turhan and Kayla’s daughter was killed by a gun police say was left out in the family's home.

Turhan was charged with endangering children and negligent homicide while Kayla was charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Since their daughter’s death the couple has been vocal about promoting gun safety among children.

