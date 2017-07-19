Triple Digit Heat Index Ahead!

The heat (and humidity) is on. Over the next several days, temperatures will go soaring into the upper 80s with that muggy feel climbing far past comfortable levels.

Thursday looks to bring the worst of it, when it comes to the heat/humidity combo. By afternoon heat index (feels like) levels will climb into the low 100s with a few storms rolling in as well.

This summer like humidity will stay strong through the weekend ahead. Relief looks to hold off to early next week.