Toddler found wandering in Toledo, taken to Children Services

Police say a three to four-year-old boy was found wandering on a Toledo sidewalk Tuesday night.

The unnamed child was found along Airport Highway near Angola wearing just sweatpants at 9 p.m.

According to police, the child could not tell them where he lived or his name. His parents were unaccounted for but later came forward.

The child was taken to Lucas County Children Services. They are in the process of setting up a safe living situation for the boy.

