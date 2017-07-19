Copy-Saudi student accepted to a Michigan college faces execution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Fourteen Saudi Shiites are facing execution, including a young man accepted to a university in Michigan whose case has drawn the attention of a large teachers' union in the United States.

The American Federation of Teachers says that Mujtaba al-Sweikat was detained in 2012 in an airport in Saudi Arabia on his way to the U.S. to attend college at Western Michigan University.

The teachers' union, which says it represents 1.6 million members nationwide, is urging President Donald Trump to demand that Saudi Arabia halt the execution of al-Sweikat and 13 other minority Saudi Shiites convicted on charges related to violent protests and clashes with police.

The London-based advocacy group Reprieve told The Associated Press on Tuesday that al-Sweikat was 17 at the time of his arrest.

