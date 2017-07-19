Man accused of raping 8-year-old faces judge - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of raping 8-year-old faces judge

Jesse James Glaze (Source: Lucas County Jail) Jesse James Glaze (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An accused rapist will face a judge in court Wednesday.

Jesse Glaze is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

Glaze has also previously been convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly