Seven men involved in apartment assault, robbery

Seven men have been accused of entering an apartment building and assaulting the man inside.

The incident occurred on Champlain Street on Tuesday.

Police say seven men entered an apartment on that street and assaulted the man who lived there.

The man said he suffered several cuts to his head and a bloody nose.

The man said some items were also stolen from his apartment during the altercation.

One of the suspects, 31-year-old Marteese Buchanan, will appear in court Wednesday.

Buchanan is being charged with aggravated burglary.

