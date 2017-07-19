Dumpster goes up in flames near Imagination Station

A dumpster went up in flames near Imagination Station Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on Summit Street and One Discovery Way around 1 a.m.

Officials said a dumpster filled with cardboard and recyclables caught fire in a garage, filling downtown Toledo with smoke.

The garage that the dumpster was inside leads to Imagination Station.

The fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system in the garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

