Players, residents raise money for local charities at Marathon Classic Gala

Players began to feel the excitement for the Marathon Classic Tuesday night at the annual Marathon Classic Gala at the SeaGate Center.

The ball celebrates both the tournament and giving back to the Toledo area.

Among the attendees is crowd favorite and Toledo-born golfer Stacy Lewis.

She says the tournament always brings up positive memories. She also says the tournament makes her think of her early years.

"I just remember the first time I played [the Marathon Classic], getting so nervous on the first tee," Lewis said. "I mean I never played in a big professional event before. And you know almost kind of threw up going to the first tee I was so nervous!"

She says one of her favorite parts about the tournament is its importance to the community and its support of local causes.

"I think the most important thing we do every week is give back to the charities and support this community," Lewis said.

Marathon Petroleum's Craig Weigland says giving back to local charities like Toledo's Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center is why Marathon is a proud sponsor.

"We feel blessed that we're able to come and work with all of the other entities in this tournament to make it better and better each year," Weigland said.

Before the speakers and entertainment at the gala, guests had another opportunity to give back to children's charities by bidding on several trips and other prizes in a silent auction.

