Red, White, and Blue Ribfest to begin this weekend

The Red, White, and Blue Ribfest is making its way to Temperance, Michigan this weekend at the Bedford Public School grounds.

Families are invited to come out and enjoy a variety of barbecue and of course, family fun.

Adults can experience live entertainment while the kids play in bouncy houses or pet animals at a petting zoo.

Those who attend can also help determine which new band is the best in the area with the “Battle of the Bands” contest each night of the festival.

Several different vendors and selling items are expected to be at the festival as well.

The festival is all weekend long starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and ending Sunday, July 23 at 11 p.m.

