Sylvania Twp. trustees vote against TARTA sales tax plan

Sylvania Township trustees voted against TARTA's plan to change the property tax funding system to a sales tax system.

In order for TARTA's plan to move forward, all customers needed to give it the green light. However, because it was voted down Tuesday, the issue will not appear on the upcoming November ballot.

"TARTA is disappointed that the Transit and Road Repair Sales Tax will not move forward, but we respect the varying opinions that make up our region," said TARTA GM Jim Gee. "TARTA and its board of directors will discuss our options going forward, as we continue to seek opportunities to provide transportation to all local residents."

The proposed sales tax plan would have provided $30 million annually for the transportation organization.

