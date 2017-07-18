Cincinnati Zoo's newborn rhino named Kendi, 'the loved one'

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating another newborn, an eastern black rhino named Kendi, months after welcoming its now-famous young hippo, Fiona.

Caretakers haven't yet determined the gender of the rhino born Monday. They didn't want to interrupt the calf's bonding with its mother, Seyia, who had a 15-month pregnancy.

The zoo shared video of Kendi being born after a half-hour of labor and beginning to walk.

Kendi means "the loved one" in Swahili. The name was chosen after a staff vote.

The zoo says visitors likely will be able to see the calf and its mother in their outdoor habitat in a couple of weeks, depending on the weather and the animals' health.

Kendi is the fifth eastern black rhino born in North America in the last two years.

This story has been corrected to show the mother's name is Seyia, not Seiya.

