Taxpayers questioning if they may be paying twice for new jail

Lucas County Commissioners announced their plans on putting a 1.9 mill property tax levy on the ballot.

But two years ago, when the commissioners raised taxpayers sales tax a quarter percent, many thought that was for a new jail. Commissioner Pete Gerken said taxpayers thought wrong.

“The reason that we had to raise the sales tax at the time is we got a hit from the local government fund in Columbus, we lost millions of dollars there and then on top of that in 2015, the city quit paying their share of the bill which was another $12 million,” said Gerken.

The sales tax costs neighbors 25 cents for every $100. Gerken said the property tax will be about $5 a month.

"We lost the money from the city, that's real. We lost the money from the state, that's not an excuse, but it's real,” said Gerken.

He also said spending money on a new jail isn’t glamorous, but they need the taxpayer’s help.

"We can do it better with a new facility, we can save taxpayers money in the long haul with a new facility plus that facility is shot, sales tax in 2015 that was just the plug to hold what the city and state put in our bucket,” said Gerken.

The tax levy will appear on the ballot in November.

