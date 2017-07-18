Cedar Point adds another thrill ride to the mix

The Millennium Force, the Val Raven, Top Thrill Dragster are just three of the classic coasters for three seekers at Cedar Point. Starting next year, there’s going to be a new cowboy in Frontier Town workers promise will knock your boots off.

WTOL visited the park Tuesday to get a behind the scene look at the construction of the new ride. a

It began with the de-construction of Mean Streak.

“We hired a demolition crew to take down Mean Streak back in the fall. That demolition crew did something kind of crazy,” said Tony Clark, Director of Communications at Cedar Point. “They took half of it down and started doing something weird so we thought, 'Okay this looks kind of cool. We’ll use it.' So we’re going with it. We’re going to let them build it.”

If you were a fan of the old Mean Streak, the park says buckle up for the new ride.

“The Mean Streak was a favorite for a lot of people. A lot of people liked it, a lot of people didn’t. So we take that feedback from our guests and we say 'Okay what rides do you like? What rides do you not like?' Clark said. “And we do that off-season planning to determine what we are going to open the next year so this is kind of a hybrid result of that feedback and our own feedback on maintenance and things like that.”

Cedar Point plans on officially announcing the ride at the end of this season.

