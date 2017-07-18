Pothole Killer filling potholes at faster rate than ever

It’s no secret the city of Toledo is plagued with potholes. City workers are employing new technology that leaders hopes to fix potholes more quickly.

One driver in one truck filling potholes quicker and easier than before for the city of Toledo. This truck has only been on the streets for about two weeks and with rain pushing some work back, they are still testing it out.

"We hope to get out there and run some sweepers over it and see how it reacts and heavy traffic, light traffic, concrete streets, asphalt streets, unimproved streets, curb streets," said Jeremy Mikolajczyk, the Commissioner for Streets, Bridges and Harbor. "We want to try it on all of them.”

The truck is on a six-month lease, which costs the city $100,000, including the materials. It works by blowing out the holes, then filling them with a liquid substance.

On Tuesday, the pothole killer was working in west Toledo, filling potholes in a matter of minutes.

"It's definitely not going to be the fix for the streets, but we're hoping that it stops us from having to go back to the same streets over and over again to fill those same pot holes,” said Mikolajczyk.

The city has about 400 complaints and are trying to get to as many as they can with their six crews and one pothole killer. Mikolajczyk says they are in the process of hiring more crews.

"We're going to concentrate on areas at a time to start out with and then we will venture in to maybe some deeper holes maybe some utility cuts, and any other kind of weird areas we haven't been able to tackle,” said Mikolajczyk.

For any pothole complaints, residents are asked to contact Engage Toledo via the app or 419-936-2020.

