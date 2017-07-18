Hancock County may not receive federal flood aid

As cleanup continues in Findlay and throughout the rest of Hancock County, crews are now assessing flood damage to see if the area is eligible for emergency assistance.

Early flood damage assessment in Findlay has found that three homes were destroyed in last weeks flood. All three properties sit on East High Street.

According to the Findlay Courier, the home of Sandy Smith and the two neighboring homes were assessed as destroyed. Though she has again lost everything to a flood, she won't let the county purchase the property.

Instead, Smith wants to see more action in fixing the flooding issue.

"You know, I don't want to move, I like where I'm at. But do something to help the people instead of handing them millions of dollars," said Smith, who has lived in her home for 22 years.

The majority of the damage done to homes during this recent flood is from water in basements. And most of that water seeped in during the heavy rainfall last Wednesday, not necessarily from the slow rising river.

"A lot of it, at first, was due to flash flooding. We got a lot of rain really quick," said Hancock County EMA Director Lee Swisher. "Actually in some area, I know down in Arlington even are saying that it was worse than 2007."

Because of new FEMA flood damage criteria, Swisher believes the area won't meet the criteria to receive FEMA recovery aid as fewer homes will meet the "destroyed" category.

But volunteers with the local Red Cross have been working since Thursday to match up flood victims with a multitude of regional groups to help.

"We've been communicating regularly to help each other plan in our resources and our response to helps those," said Todd James, executive director of the American Red Cross North Central Ohio chapter. "So, I think the folks who have been affected will find there is a lot of help here available through county agencies."

Both the county and Red Cross say if you need any form of assistance due to the flood, to call 2-1-1 for more information.

