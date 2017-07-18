Promenade Park Nears Completion

Driving downtown Toledo you've seen all the construction happening at Promenade Park. Those in charge of fixing up the space want you to know it’s for you to enjoy.

ProMedica is expecting to welcome nearly 1,000 people to Promenade Park for the first of its free concert series on Friday, July 21. This just one of the ways the health care system said folks can enjoy the renovated park.

The new park will have an upper and lower section to accommodate different types of events.



"Not only to have these big events but also to create an amenity not only for people who want to visit downtown, but for the people who live here so that they can kick a soccer ball or play flag football,” said Robin Whitney, Senior VP of Real Estate and Construction at ProMedica. “Those kind of things they'll be able to do once the park is all complete."

There's of course the art installations and the giant screen that ProMedica President and CEO, Randy Oostra, said will be used in a wide range of ways.

"People will see a regular stream of programming that will be in the park,” Oostra said. “We think that will be a nice amenity for people using the park. So we're trying to create the theme and feel that people would want to relax in the park but also maybe see some news updates and things like that."

Randy gives reassurance that the screen won't serve as a giant billboard for advertisements.

ProMedica also wants people to remember that the space is public property.

"It is still the city's park but with our project. We disrupted the park, but along with doing that, we were able to improve the park," Whitney said.

They also have plans to make this a year round attraction.