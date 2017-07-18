Man killed in construction accident in Wood County

A Grand Rapids man died Tuesday after he was hit by a construction beam in Weston Township.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's, Matthew C. Heyman, 60, was on a construction site shortly before noon and was hit by a beam.

An air ambulance arrived on scene to transport Heyman to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not specify if Herman was a worker on the site.

