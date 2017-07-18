TPS kicks off series of family outreach events

With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
A man who was already in jail has been charged with the murder of a 73-year-old man.
This year's Marathon Classic will help better-equip Toledo's Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center, to intervene and prevent child abuse in our community.
A Grand Rapids man died Tuesday after he was hit by a construction beam in Weston Township.
Toledo Public Schools kicked off the third year of outreach events with the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority Tuesday.
The Bowling Green community is mourning the loss of who some call a legend. Paul Drain, also known as "Blue Snakeman" died Monday night, just shy of his 77th birthday.
