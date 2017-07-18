TPS kicks off series of family outreach events

Toledo Public Schools kicked off the third year of outreach events with the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority Tuesday.

Ravine Park Village was just the first stop of six.

TPS employees will be visiting Northern Heights, McClinton Nunn, Elmdale-Mercer, Weiler Homes and Birmingham Terrance over the next couple weeks.

Families are encouraged to come out and have fun in the sun before school starts.

Free hot dog meals along with book giveaways and face paintings are just some of the activities going on.

Executive Director Bob Mendenhall says this is a great way to connect with kids on their own turf rather than in a classroom.

“It’s an opportunity for central office folks to come out and interact with the kids and just do a good will if you would say, for the community,” said Mendenhall.

The next event will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m.

MeKena Rodriguez contributed to this report.

