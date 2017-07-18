Bowling Green mourns death of BGSU superfan - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green mourns death of BGSU superfan

BOWLING GREEN, OH

The Bowling Green community is mourning the loss of who some call a legend.

Paul Drain, also known as “Blue Snakeman"  died Monday night, just shy of his 77th birthday.

A lot of who are connected to the Bowling Green community have sent their condolences via social media. 

Many who befriended the Bowling Green State University super-fan, met him at BGSU games or around the local bars.  

