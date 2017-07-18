Marathon Classic to raise funds for Toledo's Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center

Helping kids and families through the trauma of abuse is the mission of Toledo's Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

With the help of the Marathon Classic this year, they will be even better-equipped to intervene and prevent child abuse in the community.

The Children's Advocacy Center at the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center in Toledo is where healing begins for nearly 500 children a year in Lucas and Ottawa Counties.

When families and children walk through the doors for the first time at the Children's Advocacy Center, they can be terrified. It's the staff's job to put those fears at ease and help them turn their life around.

Licensed counselors along with a friendly therapy dog, are there to help children open up about one of the most devastating things that can happen to a child; sexual abuse.

The therapy dog at the center was the key to helping one girl who was turning to drugs to numb the pain of her abuse.

"She started working with the therapy dog and she just loved that and she responded very well to that,” explained Joanne Carson, the supervisor of the Children's Advocacy Center. "When she left here she was on her way to college and she was drug free and she was really, really doing well."

Counselors see both kids and parents right after the abuse is reported to help them sort through their feelings and navigate the justice system. Some of that work is done using recording equipment.

"That's basically why the Children's Advocacy Centers were started, so children can come in and speak with one person in an interview," Carson said. "It's very very difficult for them to come and talk about this. It's extremely difficult."

Carson also said that is why the funds from this year's Marathon Classic are so critical. The money raised from the tournament will help fund more equipment and repairs so a child doesn't have to tell their story more than once.

"It means a lot to us and that part of it is the community is giving back to the community, so to speak, so that is wonderful," added Carson.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.