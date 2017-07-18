Tiffin woman setting trends in auto dealer business

A 29-year-old Tiffin woman is getting positive attention for her work in the car dealership business.

Suzie was recently recognized by 40 Under 40 Retail and Automotive News.

Reineke graduated from Ohio State University in 2010 with a degree in fashion and retail studies and marketing. She never thought that degree would lead her to a big role in the family business.

Suzie's grandfather William F. Reineke Sr. purchased his first dealership in 1960. The Reineke name is now on eight dealerships.

Suzie Reineke began her career in sales before moving into marketing. That led her to her family's business.

"I honestly had no ambition to come back, but I wanted to try it out and see if it was a fit for me," Reineke said. "Ultimately, I fell in love with it."

Reineke created a marketing department for the Reineke Family Dealerships' then eight stores. Before that, marketing and advertising were traditionally handled by individual stores.

Reineke is now the brand manager overseeing three Lincoln dealerships.

"Having that fashion background, you just have more of an appreciation for the materials and what goes into all of these vehicles," Reineke said. "That helps sell the vehicles if you have that passion behind it."

Reineke says she would like to continue working in the family business. She is interested in becoming a partner, helping to build upon the family legacy along with other third-generation members of the Reineke family.

"I'm very proud of her," said Suzie's father Bill Reineke. "It's very exciting because growing up she never really showed any interest in the business."

Reineke works with the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association and has experience with the National Automobile Dealers Association Convention Committee and NADA NextGen Thought Leadership Committee.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.