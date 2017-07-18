Bowling Green native misses shot at Marathon Classic

There were two spots open at the qualifier for the Marathon Classic, Monday.

Bowling Green native Caroline Powers, was hoping to secure one of them along with 24 other golfers at the Sylvania Country Club.

Powers has already competed in the classic three times. The last time she was in it was in 2015 when she entered the tournament with a sponsor’s exemption.

But this year, she decided to try and enter the “tough way." Powers isn’t professionally golfing every day anymore but instead, she is an assistant coach at her alma mater, Michigan State.

“I love it. It still is competitive and I’m involved in the game that has been a huge part of growing up, so even though I’m not the one swinging the club, it’s still awesome,” said Powers.

Unfortunately Powers did not qualify.

“Even though I’m not playing in it, I have a lot of friends that I’m still cheering for and I just still love competing even though it’s not what I’m doing full time,” said Powers. “I figured you know, I’m playing okay back at home, let’s give it a whirl and it wasn’t good enough today. Being able to still be out to compete is still important to me and a lot fun so I still enjoyed myself.”

Powers shot a 4 over 76.

