Money Talks News: What to buy in the month of July

Every month, Money Talks News and Deal News comes up with the best deals and duds of the month.

Summer clothing deals usually go on well past Independence Day. Deal News says there are plenty of stores including Gap, Banana Republic, J. Crew, Kate Spade and others that will have sales on summer clothes.

Looking to get your summer grill? July has good deals on grills in July. But as the summer progresses, those deals will improve.

But for every good deal, there are many duds.

Summer is typically a bad season for TVs. The only exception is small TVs (32 inches or smaller) for dorm rooms. Other TVs are probably worth a wait.

And if you're hoping to travel, late August is when you will find the best deals on hotels and flights.

For more deals and duds for every month, head to the Money Talks News website and search for "Deals."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved