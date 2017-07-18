Man arrested for murder of 73-year-old

A man who was already in jail has been charged with the murder of a 73-year-old man.

Michael Smoot, 38, is already in the Lucas County Jail for car theft. He's now charged with the murder of Walter Sites.

Sites was found dead in his home on last Tuesday.

An autopsy revealed massive head trauma including skull fractures and brain injuries. The report says a "blunt instrument" caused the injuries.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.