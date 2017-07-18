Northwest Ohio doctor accused of sexual battery by three patients

Three different women have filed a sexual battery lawsuit against the same doctor on Monday.

Doctor James Gideon, a Bluffton rheumatologist, is being accused of sexually assaulting the women while they visited his office for medical reasons.

Back in May, in an interview with an investigator from the State Medical Board of Ohio, Gideon admitted to having sexual misconduct with five patients.

He has since been banned from medical surgery practice by the medical board.

The lawsuits claim the medically inappropriate and unnecessary touching of the women’s breasts, nipples and buttocks were done for Gideon’s own sexual pleasure.

“Our clients trusted him to provide the medical treatment that they desperately needed. Instead he preyed on women he knew were vulnerable and took advantage of them and their bodies,” said Attorney Chuck Boyk . “No amount of money will take away what was done to these women. But he hope this lawsuit sends a very loud and very clear message that sexual assault against women will not be tolerated."

Gideon admitted that he did receive gratification from seeing his patients disrobe in front of him.

