ProMedica moving into final stages of selling its Fort Industry Square portion

WTOL was the first to bring the news about ProMedica entering the final stages of selling its portion of Fort Industry Square on north Summit Street.

ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra said the health care system’s role in the development of downtown Toledo goes beyond its own interest.

He also said his team has met with a handful of developers who are interested in buying the property.

“So this building we purchased from a gentleman in California. It has been pretty much empty for the last five or six years. Even over the last 20 years, there hasn't been a lot of development. So the idea here again was to try to get it in local hands,” said Oostra. “Our role is to help facilitate development. So basically to purchase the property and get a developer to take it from there."

In about two months the developer’s identity will be revealed.

