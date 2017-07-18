Man is in jail after barricading himself inside house

A man is in jail and is charged with obstructing official business hamper after locking himself inside his own house so that police could not get to him.

The incident occurred Monday night, around 11:30 p.m., after Bryce Rohrs’ live-in girlfriend made a domestic violence statement against him after the couple got into a fight a couple weeks earlier.

His girlfriend is 10 weeks pregnant with his child and has visible bruising.

When police showed up to their house located on the 700 block of Colima Drive, Rohrs locked himself inside.

He then sent his girlfriend messages that threatened her life and said that he booby-trapped the house.

Rohrs was finally arrested and taken to the Lucas County Jail where he has a bond set at $75,000.

