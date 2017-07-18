Red Cross assists those affected by flooding in Hancock County

The Red Cross is reaching out to those affected by the flooding in Hancock County with guidance about resources and the recovery process.

Trained caseworkers are available to meet one-on-one with residents to help them with their specific disaster-caused emergency needs such as cleaning up after a flood, replacing clothing and furniture and repairing damaged homes.

These caseworkers will be available at the Family Center located on 1800 North Blanchard Street in Findlay from Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"During the first days and weeks after a disaster, families may be focused on immediate needs like cleaning out their home. Later, they may discover that they need help replacing documents or filing insurance claims, but don't know where to start. Or they may realize they are struggling to cope emotionally and need help. Whatever the need, the Red Cross is here to help them find the community resources to help meet it," said Todd James, executive director of the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter.

People affected by recent flooding can also contact Hancock County 211 to learn more about what resources are available through the Red Cross and other partners.

Below is a list of safety tips to remember as clean up starts:

Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

Be careful when moving furnishings or debris since they may be water logged and heavier.

Throw out all food, beverages and medicine exposed to flood waters and mud, including canned goods and containers with food or liquid that have been sealed shut. When in doubt, throw it out.

Some cleaning solutions can cause toxic fumes and other hazards if mixed together. If you smell a strong odor or your eyes water from the fumes or mixed chemicals, open a window and get out of your home.

Throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected (e.g. mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals and baby toys).

Remove all drywall and insulation that has been in contact with flood waters.

Clean hard surfaces (e.g. flooring, countertops and appliances) thoroughly with hot water and soap or a detergent.

Return to as many personal and family routines as possible.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.