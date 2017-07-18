City of Findlay begins flood debris cleanup

High water is finally receding in Findlay, but the cleanup has just begun.

City crews have been dispatched to neighborhoods that were hit hard by the flood last week.

Residents brought their damaged furniture and other debris to their curb to have city workers pick it up and take it to the landfill.

Findlay Lydia Mihalik said the cleanup effort is bringing relief to residents

"On top of having water in your basement or water on your first floor and losing a lot of belongings, it's a financial burden to take things to the landfill. So we're hoping this is helpful in the cleanup process and getting people's lives back to normal," said Mihalik.

The city cleanup is expected to last a few days.

