LPGA meteorologist keeps an eye on looming weekend storm

Everyone is excited to watch the amazing LPGA players compete in the Marathon Classic, but what happens if the weather ends up being their biggest rival?

Preparations are underway to keep golfers and spectators safe with a weekend storm looming.

The LPGA has their own meteorologist that will be at the course keeping track of the weather.

He will ultimately make the call on whether conditions are too severe for tournament play.

"He actually makes the call when to suspend play when the weather system is far enough away so we can get everyone off the golf course," said tournament director Judd Silverman.

We will keep you posted if there are any schedule changes with the Marathon Classic.

