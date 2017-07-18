Salvation Army's Tools for School drive helps needy families get school supplies

Your children can't go back to school without getting all the school supplies on their list.

If you're concerned about not being able to buy all the supplies your children will need, there are great resources available to help.

Lucas County residents can call 211 and answering a few questions so an operator can help you find the best way to receive school supplies for your child.

One organization making sure your child has what they need for school is the Salvation Army.

Their Tools for School drive is providing backpacks for area children.

If your child needs a backpack, the Salvation Army is accepting applications on July 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army also has Tools for Schools programs in Ottawa and Wood Counties.

Ottawa County residents should contact the Port Clinton Salvation Army at 419-732-2769 and Wood County residents should contact the Bowling Green Salvation Army at 419-352-5918.

