Early morning apartment fire forces residents to evacuate

An apartment fire forces residents to evacuate the building and causes roads to close Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at the Bancroft Village Apartments around 3 a.m.

The battalion chief said at least 50 people were evacuated due to the fire and have not been allowed back in.

The fire also closed Bancroft Street between Ashland Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard.

An investigator was called to the scene but has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is headed to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

