Findlay woman loses priceless memories in Blanchard River flood

With the flooded water gone in Findlay, the residents are left to clean up the damage and see what is lost for good.

After The Blanchard River reached the fifth-highest flood waters in history, it is finally back to its normal height. Many people in the city of Findlay were impacted by these high waters and there were major damages to homes and belongings.

Ashley Oswald and her fiancé moved into their new house in April, and their first request when house hunting was a house without a flooding record. That record was perfect, until this past week.

"It's defeating to move in and we've spent so much time and money in the last few month and then you have something devastating like this to deal with,” said Oswald.

They have had cleaning crews, plumbers, and electricians coming to their house to help repair the damages and help salvage any remaining items.

They lost two sets of washers and dryers, their water heater, and many more.

But, one of the hardest things to come across in Ashley’s flooded basement was the memories from her sister who passed away in a car accident.

"My sister past away a few years ago so we had pictures and stuff like that you know you can't get that back," Oswald said. "But it’s just stuff."

Oswald tried to salvage any remaining pieces. More importantly, she continued to stay positive trough the hard time.

"I mean stuff like that kind of puts things into perspective because, yes we can get a new Christmas tree, and a new couch," Oswald said. "It's going to stink and cost money, but there are some things you can't get back."

Tuesday morning city crews will go to each curb and pick up all the items that were damaged. But even before the crews make their rounds, Oswald said people have been pulling up to her curb going through her items.

