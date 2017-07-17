Walshe, MacLaren seal last two spots in Marathon Classic field

The final two spots for the Marathon Classic have been filled after Alison Walshe and Meghan Maclaren both shot 67 during the Monday qualifier at Sylvania Country Club.

Walshe arrived in northwest Ohio less than 12 hours before she played.

Walshe and Maclaren both played at the U.S. Women's Open in Bedminster, New Jersey last week.

Walshe started hot and finished strong to grab one of the two open spots.

Maclaren need a dramatic 20-foot birdie putt on 18 to clinch her spot.

Bowling Green native Caroline Powers also played in the qualifier. She shot a 4-over 76.

Walshe and Maclaren will be in the field starting Thursday at Highland Meadows.

